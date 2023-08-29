Woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft 

A 35-year-old Saugus woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft on Friday evening after allegedly taking multiple items that did not belong to her from a Best Western hotel on the 27500 block of Wayne Mills Place, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Deputy Borbon, spokeswoman for the station, stated in a written narrative that, during an investigation, deputies learned the suspect also reportedly had drug paraphernalia and narcotics.  

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station but later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

