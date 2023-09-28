57-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 57-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Aug. 14 deputies responded to a burglary report call on the 30000 block of Sunridge Drive.

“It was reported that someone had entered the residence and damaged the door,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “Multiple items were stolen from the residence.”

The suspect was found and arrested on suspicion of burglary at a later date.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date. His original bail was set at $50,000.