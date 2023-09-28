57-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 57-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Aug. 14 deputies responded to a burglary report call on the 30000 block of Sunridge Drive.  

“It was reported that someone had entered the residence and damaged the door,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “Multiple items were stolen from the residence.” 

The suspect was found and arrested on suspicion of burglary at a later date.  

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date. His original bail was set at $50,000.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS