58-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 58-year-old West Covina resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 5:31 a.m. on Sunday deputies responded to a burglary alarm call at a fast-food business at 26826 The Old Road.

The address and description match that of Panda Express.

“It was reported that a male adult entered through the front door of the closed business and that he left through the front door as well,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “As deputies arrived, they saw the male adult, matching the description provided, in front of the business.”

The suspect was found next to multiple soda bottles.

Deputies detained the suspect pending a burglary investigation.

Deputies learned during investigation that the suspect had entered the location and took multiple items, according to Borbon.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.