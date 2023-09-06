Cancer Society to host Bark for Life Oct. 29

Event attendee Deanna Valenzuela and her therapy dog Gretel participate in the peanut butter licking contest during the American Cancer Society Bark for Life event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Gretel beat the other dogs participating in the contest to take home the first place trophy. Chris Torres/The Signal
News release  

You can celebrate a happy “Howl-o-ween’ with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.  

Bark for Life honors canine companions and celebrates the healing role of dogs as they relieve stress and lift people’s spirits. The family-friendly event features music, vendors, food trucks, a photo booth, games, contests (including a costume parade with many categories of winners, and a peanut butter lick-off), and raffles. 

In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 at the Canyon Country Community Center. Guests can register one dog for $15, and $10 for each additional dog. Registration includes a free goody bag. Guests without a dog are free to come and enjoy all the activities at no charge.  

Bark for Life is a nationwide event for the American Cancer Society and a kick-off event for Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, to be held May 4 at Central Park. 

All funds raised support research, and local services for cancer patients and survivors. For more information or to register online, go to SCVBark.org.   

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers.

