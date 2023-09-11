Cheers for Charity raises over $50,000 

In honor of National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation hosted its inaugural Cheers for CharityFestival on Saturday at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The event, which aimed to raise funds to support families affected by pediatric cancer, proved to be a heartfelt and entertaining evening for attendees of all ages.

Kids could be seen bouncing the many beach balls around the lawn to and from each other and family members. A “beachy” feel was the vibe for the night, with the appearance of Surfin’—The Beach Boys Tribute, adding to the ambience.

In honor of National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation hosted its inaugural Cheers for CharityFestival at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Kelly O’Keefe, one the organizers of the event, said without the help of the community, raising over $50,000 for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation would not have been possible.

“It’s about the community support, without the community support, Michel Hoefflin wouldn’t be able to continue on. They rely solely on the support of donors and the community and families,” said O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said they usually host a gala or something more formal, but felt having a family-friendly event where kids could play in the courtyard or on the playground and adults could enjoy some of the wine and beer being offered. For those who preferred to stay sober, designated driver tickets were available.

Attendees look at the many items and gift baskets available during the silent auction phase of the inaugural Cheers for Charity Festival at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Chair of the event, Frank Oviedo, echoed O’Keefe by thanking the community for showing up and that their support will help fund families going through the worst.

“We love the city for this and we love the families that are willing to step up and help their neighbors and especially their neighbors when times are the toughest — when their children have been diagnosed with cancer,” said Oviedo.

Mayor Jason Gibbs was at the event and even participated in some carnival activities. During the beginning of the event, a world-famous juggler had swords thrown around him, although unbeknownst to him — he was blindfolded by toilet paper.

“There’s a lovely event for a great organization for a wonderful cause,” said Gibbs. “I think people are here just to join in on some of the food and the alcohol and just raising money to help children. That’s a beautiful thing.”

Mayor Jason Gibbs chats with attendees at the inaugural Cheers for CharityFestival at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal. Keaton Field, 9, bounces the beach ball to his dad, Antony Field at the Cheers for Charity Festival at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Lauren Young prepares to swat a beach ball away while her and her husband, Camran Young, get their caricature taken by Scott Wilde from Big Smile Caricatures at the Cheers for Charity Festival at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.