Deputies: 43-year-old arrested after being seen with a knife 

A 43-year-old Val Verde resident was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on his person on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Thursday deputies were patrolling the Val Verde area and contacted a man regarding a weapon.

“As deputies approached the male, they saw a knife on the person,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and he was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.