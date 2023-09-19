Deputies: 43-year-old arrested after being seen with a knife 

A 43-year-old Val Verde resident was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on his person on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:14 p.m. on Thursday deputies were patrolling the Val Verde area and contacted a man regarding a weapon.  

“As deputies approached the male, they saw a knife on the person,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and he was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

He was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

