Deputies: Man detained after being found with drugs and baby 

A man was reprtedly detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies on Thursday after being found asleep with drugs and a baby in a car. Courtesy photo.
A man was reportedly detained on suspicion of drug possession near the 7-Eleven on the 28000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Thursday morning, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The man, according to both Borbon and a witness, said deputies responded to a call that a man was sleeping in his car with an infant in the back seat. Once deputies arrived, the man was detained and, according to Borbon, drugs were allegedly found.  

It’s unknown at the time of this publication what type or quantity of drugs were reported to have been discovered by deputies.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

