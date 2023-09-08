Deputies: Man detained after being found with drugs and baby 

A man was reportedly detained on suspicion of drug possession near the 7-Eleven on the 28000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Thursday morning, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man, according to both Borbon and a witness, said deputies responded to a call that a man was sleeping in his car with an infant in the back seat. Once deputies arrived, the man was detained and, according to Borbon, drugs were allegedly found.

It’s unknown at the time of this publication what type or quantity of drugs were reported to have been discovered by deputies.