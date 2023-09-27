Deputy transported to hospital after collision 

Photo by Dan Watson / The Signal.
A deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was transported to the hospital, along with one other person, after a traffic collision Tuesday near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue, according to fire and law enforcement officials.  

The collision occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. with firefighters arriving at the scene four minutes later and leaving 10 minutes after that, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Both the deputy and the other party involved in the collision were transported with minor injuries, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Wolanski said he could not confirm if the deputy was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

