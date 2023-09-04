Fire breaks out at Old Orchard Elementary, arson suspected 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A fire broke out in one of the classrooms of Old Orchard Elementary School on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Firefighters responded to a smoke alarm call when they discovered the fire, which Rangel said was contained to just one classroom. Crews worked to extinguish the flames, which were knocked down at approximately 10 p.m. 

Smoke was cleared from the room until the incident was closed at 11 p.m. 

Rangel said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was handling the investigation. Sgt. Sherry Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the incident was being investigated as an arson. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the fire, at the time of this publication.   

No injuries or transports were reported.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS