Fire breaks out at Old Orchard Elementary, arson suspected 

A fire broke out in one of the classrooms of Old Orchard Elementary School on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a smoke alarm call when they discovered the fire, which Rangel said was contained to just one classroom. Crews worked to extinguish the flames, which were knocked down at approximately 10 p.m.

Smoke was cleared from the room until the incident was closed at 11 p.m.

Rangel said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was handling the investigation. Sgt. Sherry Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said the incident was being investigated as an arson. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the fire, at the time of this publication.

No injuries or transports were reported.