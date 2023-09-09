Fire responds to rogue tortoise wandering the streets

A rogue tortoise was obtained by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Saturday after it was seen wandering the streets, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

According to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, fire personnel were dispatched at 7 a.m. to 23656 Via Beguine on reports of a rogue desert tortoise walking down the street. They arrived on the scene at 7:05 a.m.

Fire personnel were able to locate the tortoise and take it into their possession.

According to a video circulating online, the tortoise was successfully returned to its owner, and fire personnel learned it had escaped from a side gate that was open.

The incident was closed at 7:20 p.m.