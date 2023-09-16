Garcia hosts press conference urging passage of Defense Appropriations Bill

News release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, held a press conference on Capitol Hill on Friday to discuss the necessity of funding the government and military.

Garcia was joined by Rep. Ken Calvert, R-California, chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, as well as Reps. Brandon Williams, R-New York, Rich McCormick, R-Georgia, and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin, all of whom are fellow veterans.

“House Republicans are literally the only people standing between our troops and this extremely weak executive branch that seems hell-bent on driving military readiness, morale and capacity into the ground,” Garcia said during the press conference.

“Here on the Hill, I think our biggest weakness is a susceptibility and vulnerability of being too easily distracted by political drama and gamesmanship that compels us to do horse-trading with a precious piece of legislation like this defense spending,” Garcia said. “That’s the reason we stand here today: To implore all Republicans and Democrats to support this very important, $826 billion critical step forward.

“If you oppose the passage of [the Defense Appropriations] bill, you are enabling the failed defense politics of this administration and accelerating the downward trajectory of our nation’s security. It’s that simple. I don’t envy the person that votes against this [bill] when they have to explain to their constituents, and more importantly to our troops, why they did not support [it].”

The full video of the press conference can be viewed at tinyurl.com/tetazr8c.