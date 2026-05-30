Valladares to host free autism resource fair  

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, is scheduled Saturday to host the Care & Connect Autism Resource Fair to bring resources together at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

The free, public event is designed to connect families, caregivers and community members with services, resources and support for children on the autism spectrum — all in one welcoming, accessible setting, said a news release from the state senator’s office.

The event runs 10 a.m. to noon — with presentations beginning at 10 — at CARD, 27502 Avenue Scott, Valencia.

“Too often, families spend countless hours trying to track down the services their children need,” Valladares said in the release. “This event is about making that easier. We are bringing the resources directly to families and doing it alongside the incredible organizations that show up for our community every single day.”

Scheduled presentations include family safety information and resources from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and a hands-on sidewalk CPR demonstration by the L.A. County Fire Department.

After the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of providers and agencies, and hear presentations from multiple organizations.

This event is free and open to the public.