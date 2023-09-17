Gloomy, cool day brings light rain to Santa Clarita Valley 

A cool Sunday morning brought in a light drizzle of rain and plenty of clouds.

Rain was expected to remain light.

“It’s not really going to be anything we’ll be able to measure,” said Mike Wofford a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Weather forecasts are expected to remain the same until Wednesday of this upcoming week: light drizzle and fog before noon, according to National Weather Forecasts officials.

“When we get this deep, what we call marine layer … When it gets high it tends to have a little more moisture with it. It interacts with our coastal mountain ranges to kind of create a little bit of drizzle or light rain. Not like a storm or anything,” Wofford said.

Beginning Wednesday the weather is expected to go back to sunny skies.

Wet pavement caused by light rain Sunday morning. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

The forecasts for Santa Clarita, according to the National Weather Service, are as follows:

• Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Cloudy early, then clearing, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Monday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

• Tuesday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.