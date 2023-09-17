Gloomy, cool day brings light rain to Santa Clarita Valley 

A cool Sunday morning brought in a light drizzle of rain and plenty of clouds.
Rain was expected to remain light.
“It’s not really going to be anything we’ll be able to measure,” said Mike Wofford a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Weather forecasts are expected to remain the same until Wednesday of this upcoming week: light drizzle and fog before noon, according to National Weather Forecasts officials.
“When we get this deep, what we call marine layer … When it gets high it tends to have a little more moisture with it. It interacts with our coastal mountain ranges to kind of create a little bit of drizzle or light rain. Not like a storm or anything,” Wofford said.
Beginning Wednesday the weather is expected to go back to sunny skies.
The forecasts for Santa Clarita, according to the National Weather Service, are as follows:
• Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Cloudy early, then clearing, with a high near 75. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Monday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
• Tuesday: Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.