LASD: Four suspects steal thousands in sunglasses from Macy’s 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are once again investigating a report of grand theft at Macy’s at Valencia Town Center, where thieves are believed to have stolen more than $10,000 in sunglasses.

Four men are believed to have entered the store and left with $10,000 to $15,000 in merchandise, which was reported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station shortly after 7:40 p.m, Monday, according to Deputy Gonzalez, who declined to give his last name.

The suspects left the location heading eastbound toward Valencia Boulevard, he said.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived, according to officials. There’s no additional suspect information available.