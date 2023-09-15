Man killed by train identified 

A woman grieves over the death of a man who was killed when he was struck by a Metrolink train on Wednesday morning. Perry Smith/The Signal
The man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink commuter train shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road has been identified as 35-year-old Edgar Orozco, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Eximaner-Coroner.  

The collision was the second train versus pedestrian death at the same exact intersection in the past two weeks. An eerily similar scene played out on Wednesday as it did on Sept. 4, when Maseeh Muhammad was killed while walking his dog. In both instances, a loved one arrived at the scene, grieving their loss.  

Muhammad’s death was being considered an accident by investigators.  

On Wednesday, investigators said Orozco’s death was being investigated as a possible suicide.  

