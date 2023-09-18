No suspects found in deputy murder case, $250k reward offered 

Sheriff Robert Luna announced on Sunday in a live press conference that no suspects have been located in connection with the Saturday murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was found by a good Samaritan unconscious and “in medical distress” in his patrol car at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

He had been shot in the head and was rushed to a hospital in Palmdale. He succumbed to his injury later Saturday night.

A security camera video revealed that a vehicle approached the deputy’s patrol car, pulled alongside it, paused and then sped away.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla, dark grey in color.

“The department has worked around the clock in an attempt to find and locate the suspect, suspects, it could be one, there could be two,” said Luna.

Luna said that flyers will be handed out and posted asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect’s vehicle.

“I’m going to tell you whoever did this, I’d give in or I’d give up really quick, we are going to find you, every resource available is going to be looking for you,” said Luna.

Luna urged the Palmdale community to check all their cameras as they may reveal important and new information for the case.

Clinkunbroomer was a deputy in uniform at the time of his murder, which Luna said may have been the reason he was targeted. A motive has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing, at the time of this publication.

Anyone with information regarding the ambush of Deputy Clinkunbroomer can call 1-800-222-tips or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

“Together we can ensure that the suspect responsible for this senseless shooting is held accountable for their actions,” said Luna.

Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was also present for the press conference to offer her condolences and support to all those affected.

“It was an unprovoked attack on an honorable public servant and an attack on the law enforcement community at large as well, make no mistake,” said Barger.

Barger said she will introduce a motion at the Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting to establish a $100,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, or suspects.

“This heinous deed will not, will not go unpunished. Whoever committed this cowardly act will be caught,” said Barger. “Justice must, and will, be served.”

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt pledged to match the county’s reward at $100,000.

“Our law enforcement officers need our unwavering support right this minute more than ever,” said Bettencourt. “Let me be crystal clear, this was an act of murder.”

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs president Richard Pippin joined in on the reward and ALADS will contribute $50,000, bringing the total reward for information on the murder of Clinkunbroomer to $250,000.

A candlelight vigil is set to honor his memory and will take place on Sunday night at 7 p.m. outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, 750 E Avenue Q.

“The candlelight vigil will provide an opportunity for community members, law enforcement officers, friends and family to come together in a spirit of unity and support during this difficult time,” wrote the city of Palmdale on Instagram. “Candles will be provided for participants.”