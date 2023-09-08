One dead in head-on Canyon Country collision

One person was confirmed dead in a fatal collision in Canyon Country early Friday morning that caused major traffic delays, according to reports from the scene and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Detective Charlie Upchurch, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, what has been determined under a preliminary investigation is that one vehicle was traveling northbound on Golden Valley Road and had crossed over the center median at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

The vehicle collided head-on with a motorcyclist and two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles in the crash was confirmed to be a Tesla.

The collision resulted in one confirmed fatality — the motorcyclist — at the time of this publication.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one patient was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the patient’s injuries was unknown.

Upchurch said that no signs of intoxication were present in connection with this incident.

The Los Angeles County Medical-Coroner’s Office is currently en route to the scene, at the time of this publication.

The southbound side of Golden Valley Road nearing the SCV Sheriff’s Station is closed and lanes have been reduced on the northbound side, as of this story’s publication. Upchurch said that they were hoping to have the roads open at 10:30 a.m., but they will not reopen until the coroner’s office takes possession of the body.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.