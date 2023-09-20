Person shot in Newhall, rushed to hospital 

A person was shot in Newhall early Wednesday morning and dropped off at a local hospital due to their injuries, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the station received several calls detailing gunshots heard at 14th Street and Walnut Street in Newhall at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and were unable to locate the suspect or suspects, according to Clark. No suspect(s) description is available at the time of this publication.

One person was shot and sustained non-threatening injuries, according to Clark. The victim was brought to a local hospital by a “friend.”

The street was briefly closed Wednesday morning pending investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, at the time of this publication.