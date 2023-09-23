PHOTOS: City cinemas at the park

Santa Clarita residents attended “City Cinemas at the Park” to watch a screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Friday night. Attendees showed up with blankets, camp chairs, and popcorn. Food trucks were present for individuals interested in purchasing food. The next event for the “City Cinemas at the Park” series will be held Oct. 27
"Cinemas at the Park" attendees preparing to watch "Topgun: Maverick" on Friday night. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal
