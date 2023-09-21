Planners approve industrial center tattoo studio 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a local tattoo artist’s one-off studio space in the Valencia Industrial Center.

The commission also delayed a review of an application for a cell tower in Saugus due to adjustments being made by the applicant.

While a tattoo parlor usually goes into a retail center, according to Jason Crawford, director of development for the city of Santa Clarita, the appointment-only artist submitted a permit application for Unit 110 at 27720 Avenue Scott, and his application “checked all the boxes,” Crawford said prior to the commission’s approval.

The applicant requested approval of a conditional use permit to allow for a tattoo studio within a 500-square-foot space.

The artist, Francis Manzanares of G-Ink Tattoo Studio, described his tattoo style Tuesday as “hyperrealism,” adding he shares a lot of the work he does, which includes a number of black-and-white portraits, through his business’ social media accounts.

The available hours for appointments are between noon and 10 p.m., according to information submitted to the city’s Planning Division.

The commission also had been scheduled to review an application for a cell tower, which had to be reviewed as it was coming up on a statutory federal deadline, but the item was continued while the applicant worked on adjustments, according to city planners.

The proposal called for a 330-square-foot tower, an AT&T wireless communications facility on an existing Southern California Edison lattice tower located north of Grace Baptist Church, according to the commission’s agenda for Tuesday.

The Eukon Group initially submitted the proposal back in April, according to the city’s Planning Division, but now there are additional changes being considered.

The project is expected to come back either later next month or possibly in December.

Patrick Leclair, planning manager for the city of Santa Clarita, also reported to the commission on a number of items city planners are working on expected to be before the body before the end of the year.

It looks like there might not be an October meeting of the commission, he said, adding the next one is expected for Nov. 7, with the projects possibly being considered then including a conditional use permit for a car wash, a Sand Canyon subdivision for homes and a couple of wireless facilities, including the one that was delayed from Tuesday.

“In December, we have a couple of other items that are looking to circle around that date, and possibly, the Wiley Canyon project or the Riverview project,” Leclair said. “Either of those could land in December. We’re still working out the environmental documents associated with those.”

Riverview is a housing development being proposed for the current site of the Saugus Swap Meet on Soledad Canyon Road, which is being built as a partnership between home builder Integral and Shadowbox, which is also developing the property for industrial space.

The Riverview project includes: “a subdivision into five lots/planning areas to include a total of 318 residential units and recreation amenities,” according to city planners. “The commercial portion is proposed as the Shadowbox Studios, which consists of six 11,000-square-foot sound stages and a parking structure.”

The Wiley Canyon Project is a roughly 32-acre site east of Interstate 5 and west of Wiley Canyon Road, between Hawkbryn Avenue and Calgrove Boulevard.

The plans call for a 277,000-square-foot, four-story senior living facility with 130 independent living units, 61 assisted living units and 26 memory care beds; 379 apartment units, ranging from two to four stories; and nearly 9,000 square feet of commercial space.