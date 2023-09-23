Quarter-acre brush fire quickly handled  

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A quarter-acre brush fire was quickly under the control of Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.  

According to Jeremy Stafford, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to reports of a brush fire along Newhall Avenue, near Highway 14. They arrived on the scene at 3:13 p.m.  

Forward progress was declared stopped at 3:24 p.m. with the fire at a quarter-acre in size.  

According to Stafford, no injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

