Quarter-acre brush fire quickly handled  

A quarter-acre brush fire was quickly under the control of Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

According to Jeremy Stafford, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to reports of a brush fire along Newhall Avenue, near Highway 14. They arrived on the scene at 3:13 p.m.

Forward progress was declared stopped at 3:24 p.m. with the fire at a quarter-acre in size.

According to Stafford, no injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened.