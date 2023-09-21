Saugus Union School District votes to appoint for vacant seat 

The Saugus Union School District voted unanimously to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat left by former board member Cassandra Love’s resignation — which was accepted during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Love, a civil attorney who was first elected to the board in November 2022, said she was stepping down from office because her son had an illness that required her attention. Love was present at the meeting and made a statement before the board’s vote.

She lamented her decision to step down and spoke highly of the board, its members and of the time she spent serving on it. While disappointed in her own decision, Love also recognized its necessity in order to continue “the great things that everyone has already been doing long before I came and will continue to do long after I’ve stepped down.”

“I didn’t take this decision lightly and it’s a difficult one and I’m very saddened by that,” said Love. “But I hope that some of the qualified members in our community will step up to take on this challenging but really, really rewarding role.”

Love also noted that she hoped the process to replace her would not “devolve into politics or distractions” but rather hoped the board would find a candidate who is “passionate, but also thoughtful and intelligent, methodical, strong (and) exercises good judgment.”

When it came time to vote, board member Matthew Watson was a little confused as to how much money the board would save by not opening the seat for an election and expressed his desire for the community to decide who would fill it.

“I’m a little less clear than I was before,” said Watson. “My opinion is, I would prefer that our community vote on what’s to be done with this seat. However, the cost is certainly a factor.”

After being advised that appointing someone would save the board approximately $16,000 and the likelihood that someone would fill the seat by Christmas, Watson was satisfied and voted in favor for an appointment.

The board said it could discuss the matter further at its next meeting on Oct. 3