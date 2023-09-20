Sheriff’s foundation surpasses fundraiser goal  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation surpassed its $136,000 goal in the organization’s third annual golf tournament fundraiser. Proceeds will be used to fund additional equipment for the local sheriff’s station.

The fundraising golf tournament hosted by the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation was a sold-out success. Held at the Valencia Country Club last week, the tournament drew a total of 144 players.

“One of the reasons why we are one of the safest communities is because of our supportive community. It’s heartwarming to see the amount of support for our law enforcement,” SCV Sheriff’s Foundation President Gloria Mercado-Fortine said. “There are a lot of things that are not covered by the county of Los Angeles and the city of Santa Clarita. We step in to fill those gaps.”

Operation Sgt. Mike Rathbun, left, and Lt. Brandon Barclay, right, make a speech at the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Proceeds will be going into funding extra vests for deputies, new technology such as Bluetooth communication for motorcycle officers, support dog training and upgrades to the station’s current command system that can cost up to $500,000.

Founded as a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) in 1984 by local citizens, the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation has served as additional support for the SCV Sheriff’s Station for almost four decades.

In the past, the foundation has funded women’s self-defense classes, explorer trips and competitions, radio equipment for volunteers, and an undercover narcotics vehicle.

This was one of the foundation’s biggest events of the year and they plan on hosting a poker night sometime in early November.

Several trophies for performance were lined up before being presented to their eventual owners at the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

ABC 7 sportscaster Curt Sandoval served as the Master of Ceremonies at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

John Prabhu, left, and Anthony Syracuse, right, from LA North Studios pose with the Fire Department New York helmet they won during the auction at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Todd Stevens presents his L.A. County Sheriff’s Department helmet he won during the auction at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation’s annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.