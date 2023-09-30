Shooting reported in Newhall

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A shooting was reported near the area of Walnut Street and 15th Street late Friday night, according to Sgt. Jerome Gade of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Deputies arrived at 11:42 p.m. on Friday. One person was injured and rushed to the hospital after standing in front of an apartment complex. The suspect was not captured. 

The area was cordoned off overnight for an investigation. There was no information immediately available regarding how long the area was shut down.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS