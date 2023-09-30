Shooting reported in Newhall

A shooting was reported near the area of Walnut Street and 15th Street late Friday night, according to Sgt. Jerome Gade of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies arrived at 11:42 p.m. on Friday. One person was injured and rushed to the hospital after standing in front of an apartment complex. The suspect was not captured.

The area was cordoned off overnight for an investigation. There was no information immediately available regarding how long the area was shut down.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.