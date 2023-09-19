Sources: Handgun used in deputy’s murder located, suspect confesses

The firearm used in the murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was found inside the home of the 29-year-old Palmdale resident who confessed to the crime, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sources.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar was arrested after an hours-long standoff with the Special Enforcement Bureau on Monday. A .22 caliber handgun and casings were recovered in the suspect’s possession at his residence on the 37700 block of Barrinson Street in Palmdale, according to LASD sources familiar with the investigation.

According to LASD sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly, this gun matched that of the one that killed Clinkunbroomer.

“Numerous firearms” and the dark gray Toyota Carolla, believed to be the vehicle used in the Saturday shooting, were found as well by investigators at Salazar’s residence, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a Monday news conference.

Luna said investigators received tips on Sunday afternoon that led them to the suspect. “Community members came forward with information, which led homicide detectives to identify the suspect and the vehicle used in the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.”

Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old Santa Clarita Valley resident, was in uniform and behind the wheel of his marked patrol vehicle at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday when a good Samaritan found him unconscious and in medical distress at an intersection in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital and died later Saturday night.