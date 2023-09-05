Spook-tacular celebrations to take place in Castaic  

The Castaic Lake State Recreation Area will host its second annual Haunted Hike on Oct. 27, 28 and 29. The “Going to the Circus” theme will start with a terrifying hike to the haunted circus tent, and spooky lovers must be ready to master the “Paranormal Pumpkin” and the “Grim Graveyard” that lead to the “Circus of Mayhem.”

According to the Castaic Lake website, participants will, “Crawl, crouch and interact with actors as they physically travel through a unique haunted experience. Obstacles include blood, slime, gore cannons, obstacle courses, slides and real balls of fire … that challenge even the [bravest].”

“We can expect people to take about 45 minutes to an hour,” said Hector Inzunza, regional park superintendent. “They’ll be encountering characters and props along the trail, which are obviously intended to scare people. Ultimately, you’re going to find your way to the circus tent.”

Participants can expect the Friday and Saturday events to take place from 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the Sunday event will be from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

“We want this to become a tradition for the community here and continue to make people content with the scares,” said Inzunza.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult. However, the Spooktacular Kids Festival will take place for ages 12 and under on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28.

All proceeds will go toward Castaic Lake.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/yckyn7fn.