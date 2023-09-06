Suspects remain outstanding in OLPH School break-in 

Suspects remained outstanding Tuesday after Our Lady of Perpetual Help School was severely vandalized with miscellaneous items stolen on Saturday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and an Instagram post made by OLPH School.

According to Sgt. Nelson Rios, at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday a group, believed to be juveniles, broke into the OLPH School and heavily vandalized the classrooms and halls.

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School on Instagram.

“Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and School in Santa Clarita were vandalized on Saturday, Sept. 3, by a group of unidentified persons who caused damage to several classrooms and the parish hall,” read a statement from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

“They entered classrooms 1-4 and the Hall by breaking windows (around 15 windows were broken),” wrote OLPH School in an Instagram post posted on Monday. “They smashed the new flat panel displays, emptied the fire extinguishers in each area, and generally made a complete mess of the spaces. In the Hall, they did similar destruction as well as breaking glassware, destroying the phone and knocking the thermostat off the wall.”

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School on Instagram.

Rios said that a few miscellaneous items were stolen, but none appeared to be stolen for any specific reason.

A security video revealed the suspects were a group of juveniles, according to Rios. The SCV Sheriff’s Station is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School on Instagram.

The school was temporarily closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning, but it is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

“Our community and Archdiocesan resources have come together to address the damage and restoration work needed so that our school and parish may return to full operations,” read the statement. “As a community of faith, we offer our prayers for those who committed these acts.”

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School on Instagram.