Trinity hosts Never Forget Memorial Ceremony

By Signal Staff

Trinity Classical Academy held its annual 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Ceremony on Monday in remembrance of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Trinity’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom placed 2,981 flags in the Trinity courtyard and lawn to honor those who died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who died in the attacks in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012.

The ceremony included presentations from Young Americans for Freedom officers, patriotic songs, color guards and a moment of silence to honor the lives lost. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, was the featured guest speaker at the ceremony.

The Young Americans for Freedom chapter also recognized active-duty military and veterans along with first responders, who were encouraged to attend in their uniforms.

Young Americans for Freedom is a national organization dedicated to educating youth in conservative principles. The organization began the 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Flag Display in 2003. Each year, college and high school chapters participate in the 9/11 Never Forget Memorial across the nation.

Young Americans for Freedom was founded in the1960s by William F. Buckley. The organization is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and also in Santa Barbara, where it operates the Reagan Ranch Center.