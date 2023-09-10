Triple digit heat, showers and thunderstorms? 

The Santa Clarita Valley experienced triple-digit heat on Saturday and, in an unexpected turn of events, is expected to experience thunderstorms later Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

According to Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist for the NWS, these weather conditions are the result of remnant moisture from tropical storm Jova.

“What we’re seeing here is remnant moisture from (the) tropical storm. Right now, Jova is far away from us right now, in San Diego,” said Schoenfeld on Saturday afternoon. “There is a lot of moisture over (the) area. Chances are because a lot of times if there was moisture over a region, that’s all it would take to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.”

This weather is not the most common for September, but once again, follows tropical storm Jova.

“This is a fairly normal thing to get some influence from tropical activity,” said Schoenfeld.

The following is the upcoming forecast for SCV, according to the NWS:

Saturday night: A low around 74, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts of rain are expected with possible thunderstorms.

Sunday: A high nearing 94, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorm primarily before 11 a.m. and mostly cloudy. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Higher amounts of rain are expected with possible thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A low around 68, partly cloudy.

Monday: A high nearing 97, sunny and hot.

Monday night: A low around 64, mostly clear.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.

Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.

Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.

Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.