Two transported after collision, car fire in Newhall 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Two people were transported after an expanded traffic collision occurred near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Saturday night at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to Edi Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

A video circulating online showed a black pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and what appeared to be two other damaged vehicles in the background.  

Pickett said Fire Department logs provided minimal information, most likely due to firefighters acting quickly at the scene with their full attention on what was happening in front of them.  

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, what the extent of the injuries are regarding the two people transported.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS