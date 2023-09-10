Two transported after collision, car fire in Newhall 

Two people were transported after an expanded traffic collision occurred near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Saturday night at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to Edi Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A video circulating online showed a black pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and what appeared to be two other damaged vehicles in the background.

Pickett said Fire Department logs provided minimal information, most likely due to firefighters acting quickly at the scene with their full attention on what was happening in front of them.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, what the extent of the injuries are regarding the two people transported.