24-year-old arrested on suspicion of assaulting peace officer 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and driving under the influence on Sunday, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office, at approximately 8:47 a.m. the CHP received a 911 call detailing a one-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 5 at Magic Mountain Parkway.  

Units arrived shortly afterward to the scene of a silver Mercedes Benz blocking the northbound lanes.  

CHP officers contacted the driver, who subsequently became “combative and aggressive,” according to Greengard. No injuries were sustained from the collision. 

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the misdemeanor level and assaulting a peace officer. She was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS