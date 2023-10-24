24-year-old arrested on suspicion of assaulting peace officer 

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and driving under the influence on Sunday, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall office, at approximately 8:47 a.m. the CHP received a 911 call detailing a one-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 5 at Magic Mountain Parkway.

Units arrived shortly afterward to the scene of a silver Mercedes Benz blocking the northbound lanes.

CHP officers contacted the driver, who subsequently became “combative and aggressive,” according to Greengard. No injuries were sustained from the collision.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the misdemeanor level and assaulting a peace officer. She was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.