Battery reported at Canyon High School  

A 911 call report detailed a female bleeding from mouth after an altercation took place at Canyon High School at 1:24 p.m. Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s station, a female was bleeding from the mouth after she got into an altercation with a man on the 19000 block of Mayday Street.  

The suspect is the woman’s ex-grandfather. People were being prevented from leaving the scene. 

It has not been reported if the woman is suffering from major injuries, or if she was transported to a local hospital, according to Melanie Flores, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

