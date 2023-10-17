Beaverton, Oregon Safety Tips: What You Need to Know Before Moving

Beaverton is a beautiful city located in the heart of Oregon’s Tualatin Valley. With a population of around 100,000, it’s the perfect blend of urban living and a suburban feel. As a potential new resident, safety is likely one of your top concerns. In this article, we’ll provide essential safety tips, “is Beaverton Oregon safe?” and insights to help you make an informed decision about moving to Beaverton.

Crime Rates and Statistics

Compared to other cities of a similar size, Beaverton has relatively low crime rates. According to recent data, the overall crime rate in Beaverton is about 25% lower than the national average. Violent crimes are even less common, occurring at a rate that is about 60% lower than the national average. While these numbers are reassuring, it’s still important to be proactive and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety.

Neighborhood Safety

Beaverton is home to many safe and welcoming neighborhoods. Some of the safest areas include Five Oaks, Triple Creek, and West Slope. When choosing a place to live, it’s crucial to research local crime statistics and speak with potential neighbors to get a better understanding of each area’s safety.

Natural Disasters and Preparedness

Earthquakes

While Oregon is located in a seismically active region, Beaverton’s risk of experiencing a major earthquake is relatively low. However, it’s essential to be prepared for the possibility. Make sure to have an emergency kit and plan in place, and familiarize yourself with earthquake safety tips.

Floods

Beaverton is situated near the Tualatin River, which can be prone to flooding in some areas during heavy rain. Stay informed about flood risks and consider purchasing flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area.

Wildfires

Wildfires can occur in the surrounding areas, especially during the dry summer months. Stay informed about local wildfire risks and take preventive measures to protect your property, such as clearing debris and maintaining a defensible space around your home.

Traffic and Transportation Safety

Public Transportation

Beaverton offers various public transportation options, including buses and the MAX light rail system. To stay safe while using public transit, be aware of your surroundings, keep personal belongings secure, and follow posted safety guidelines.

Biking and Pedestrian Safety

The city has a well-developed network of bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly areas. When cycling or walking, be sure to follow traffic laws, use crosswalks, and wear appropriate safety gear, such as helmets and reflective clothing.

Personal Safety Tips

Home Security

To keep your home safe in Beaverton, consider installing a security system and always lock doors and windows. Use outdoor lighting to deter potential intruders, and get to know your neighbors to foster a sense of community and support.

Staying Safe in Public Spaces

When out and about in Beaverton, stay aware of your surroundings and keep personal belongings secure. Avoid walking alone at night, especially in unfamiliar areas, and trust your instincts if something doesn’t feel right.

Community Resources

Beaverton Police Department

The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) is committed to keeping the community safe. They offer various resources, such as crime prevention tips and community outreach programs. Stay informed and connected with the BPD through their website and social media channels.

Neighborhood Watch Programs

Many Beaverton neighborhoods have active Neighborhood Watch programs that promote safety and communication among residents. Joining or starting a Neighborhood Watch group can help you and your neighbors work together to prevent crime and create a stronger sense of community.

Schools and Education

School Safety Measures

Beaverton schools prioritize safety and implement various measures to protect students and staff. These may include secure building access, school resource officers, and emergency preparedness plans. To learn more about a specific school’s safety measures, contact the school administration or visit their website.

Parent Involvement

Parents play a crucial role in school safety. Stay involved in your child’s education by attending school events, volunteering, and communicating with teachers and administrators.

Healthcare Facilities

Access to Medical Care

Beaverton has numerous healthcare facilities, including primary care providers, urgent care centers, and hospitals. Research local healthcare options and choose a provider that meets your needs and preferences.

Emergency Services

In case of a medical emergency, dial 911 for assistance. Emergency responders in Beaverton are well-trained and equipped to handle various situations, ensuring prompt and professional care when needed.

Parks and Recreation

Park Safety

Beaverton’s parks and recreational areas are well-maintained and generally safe for visitors. To ensure your safety, visit parks during daylight hours, be aware of your surroundings, and follow posted rules and regulations.

Recreational Activities

The city offers a wide range of recreational activities, from hiking and biking to sports leagues and community events. Participating in these activities can help you stay active, meet new people, and enjoy all that Beaverton has to offer.

So, Is Beaverton Oregon Safe?

