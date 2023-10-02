Caltrans roadwork causes 2-hour I-5 backup

Paving work that began Monday on Interstate 5 north of Castaic caused lengthy backups in the northbound lanes, with stopped traffic reported as far south as Valencia Boulevard.

According to the traffic app Sigalert, stopped or severely slowed traffic stretched approximately 15 miles from Templin Highway because the two right lanes were blocked for pavement construction. The work was scheduled to end for the day at 3 p.m.

The app reported delays of up to two hours.

The roadwork is scheduled to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, so additional traffic delays are expected. On Tuesday, the work is again expected to affect the northbound lanes, and on Wednesday the work will shift to the southbound side.

Caltrans issued an advisory last week cautioning motorists to “start their travel earlier than usual to allow extra travel time as crews will close two lanes each day for a paving operation.”

The remaining schedule for this week’s work is as follows:

• Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.: On northbound I-5, one-fourth of a mile north of Templin Highway (at postmile 66.22) the right two lanes (No. 3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for about 1.5 miles.

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.: On southbound I-5, three miles south of Vista Del Lago Road (at postmile 71.2) the right two lanes (No. 3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for one-fourth of a mile.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Closure locations and hours, including the opening time each day, are subject to change. To see current highway closures and traffic information any time 24/7, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or use the free QuickMap app for digital devices.

To see last week’s alert, go to signalscv.com/2023/09/sections-of-i-5-to-be-reduced-to-two-lanes-monday-wednesday.