City confirms bus drivers on strike 

Santa Clarita city officials confirmed the city’s bus drivers are on strike Monday morning, following nearly a year of stalled contract negotiations.

MV Transportation, the company the city of Santa Clarita contracts with for public transit service, announced Sept. 15 that Teamsters Local 572, the union that represents the drivers, authorized a strike if workers felt their demands were not met.

A city official referred questions to MV Transportation regarding whether the strike would be a one-day action or an ongoing strike. An email to MV regarding the strike was not immediately answered Monday.

While union officials have remained quiet on the ongoing talks, a statement from MV Transportation said the company “presented several comprehensive proposals to our valued union employees, with our most recent offer including annual wage increases, benefit cost sharing and improved scheduling of hours, among other enhancements.”

Multiple employees, not speaking formally on behalf of the union, called the company’s proposal insulting and questioned the Texas-based company’s claim of “good faith” negotiating.

Both an MV driver and a city official confirmed both sides were notified of the strike Monday morning, when the drivers were scheduled to arrive at work.

In response to news of the potential strike, both the city of Santa Clarita and William S. Hart Union High School District, which shares transportation services, sent out press releases last week warning residents of the impending strike.

