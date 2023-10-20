Connecting communities through the rails

City holds ribbon-cutting for Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center

The new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon at the Vista Canyon Metrolink station. It officially opens to the public on Monday.

The Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center is the fourth Santa Clarita Valley Station — joining Metrolink’s network of 67 stations — connecting the Santa Clarita Valley to the Antelope Valley and the greater Los Angeles area. It will allow Santa Clarita commuters to arrive at Los Angeles Union Station within 55 minutes.

Among the dignitaries present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, 5th District L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle, Federal Transit Administration 9th Region Administrator Ray Tellis, and many others.

A new Metrolink train at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal ribbon cutting ceremony at the Vista Canyon station. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“The Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center is a project that was in the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan and supports the goal of enhancing economic vitality by expanding transit services to our underserved areas,” Gibbs said. “Access to alternative transportation in Santa Clarita just got a whole lot easier.”

The multi-modal center — located in the new Vista Canyon community, just east of the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway — has an infill Metrolink train station, bus transfer facility and parking lot all in one location, making it accessible for a wide range of commuters.

“I am truly the most excited that this is going to bring our communities together,” said Barger. “The center will enhance quality of life by providing Santa Clarita residents with access to the abundant opportunities, culture and resources that the greater Los Angeles area has to offer and will open the doors to all Santa Clarita has to offer for those that live outside the boundaries.”

Community members trying to get a glimpse of the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The design of the Vista Canyon station prioritizes safety and convenience for both pedestrians and commuters, city officials said. The infrastructure features a new railroad track, seating areas and a security system.

“These are not just tracks and stations. This is about creating a brighter, more interconnected future for our community and beyond,” said Barger.

Metrolink has been a commuter rail line for 30 years, according to Kettle. He said the new Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center will allow Metrolink to aim for a regional passenger railroad service status providing train service throughout the day and into the evening on the Antelope Valley line.

The station also highlights local historical significance with an art piece in the center of the main entrance going toward the trains. The piece, called “Union at the End of the Tunnel,” pays homage to the Chinese labor workers recruited to work on the tunnel connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles dating back to 1876.

Santa Clarita City Mayor Jason Gibbs and other dignitaries arriving at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal ribbon cutting ceremony at the Vista Canyon station. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“It is clear both commuters and pedestrians were considered during planning as evidence in the well-thought-out construction of this beautiful project,” said Tami Stephens, representing Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

Metrolink staff and community members were present during the warm afternoon trying to get a glimpse of the ribbon-cutting moment and a new train.