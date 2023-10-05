Decades-old tradition unites people with their passion of visual arts  

The Santa Clarita Artists Association celebrated its 33rd annual Art Classic gala to fundraise for its SCAA High School Art Scholarship Program and the SCAA 6th Street Gallery.

Almost a hundred original artworks for auction were submitted by local members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and were displayed throughout the perimeter of the venue to be judged and sold. A silent auction was also being held where guests could bid on paintings, prizes, and services.

A rainy day and mellow guitar music played by Manak Khamvongsa set the tone for the indoor event Saturday at the Centre, where guests could enjoy looking at various paintings and socialize with one another.

“We have a wide range of talents. Some are more experienced. Some are new. We have it all,” said Art Classic co-chair Dody Rogers. She has coordinated four Art Classics in the past, and she said this year would be her last.

The style of visual art pieces were acrylic, oil, dry media, sculpture, mixed media, watercolor, masters and photography.

Attendees from left, Colette Felten, Alexia Farrell and Pamela Felten examine the acrylic artwork on display at the 33rd Annual Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic event held at the City of Santa Clarita Activities Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 093023. Dan Watson/The Signal

Funds raised through the art gala and silent auction will help fund the SCAA High School Art Scholarship Program for high school seniors who are pursuing art in higher education and the SCAA 6th Street Gallery.

“We have a lot of young talent in the valley and the Santa Clarita Artists Association will continue to support their dreams,” said SCAA President Meressa Naftulin.

The Art Classic made its debut in 1989 after local artists in Canyon Country created a club with the mission of welcoming visual artists of all skill levels to create, share and grow their skills. They hosted the Art Classic to showcase their work to outside judges for awards.

Thirty-three years later, the organization has over 100 members and has continued the decades-long tradition to this day.

Attendees are able to examine artwork created by members who have recently passed which was on display at the 33rd Annual Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic event held at the City of Santa Clarita Activities Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 093023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“As artists, we all try to support other artists. Whether it’s visual arts, performing arts, or vocal art, the artists’ community has to support each other,” Art Classic co-chair Howard Marcovitch said. He has designed and set up the lighting and display format for the art gallery various times throughout the years.

“In an industry that knows no bounds, it is essential that you have the opportunities to network, and get together and form connections and have your art recognized so that you broaden your own horizons to keep being inspired,” Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs said. “This is the absolute testament to arts and to unite people with … passion.”

Gibbs was present during the event and made bids at the silent auction to support the cause.

Awards were given in all categories and artists were given ribbons to display on their winning artwork.

Exhibiting artist, John Sheehy, holds his dog “Baby” as he describes the color created by his heat treating process on his sculpture entitled “Flipper” on display at the 33rd Annual Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic event held at the City of Santa Clarita Activities Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 093023. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I love art first and foremost, the different people you get to meet and we learn from each other. We try to support each other in whatever we’re doing,” said Laura Ledesma.

Ledesma’s piece titled “Melancolia” won first place in the acrylic category and was on sale for $1,900.

Ledesma joined the Santa Clarita Artists Association in 2015 and has won four awards since. She said she loves this particular event because it supports a scholarship for kids to have opportunities to pursue art.

Her painting was a woman in a large yellow hat with vibrant red flowers toward the top and fading out once it got to the bottom.