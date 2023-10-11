Deputies: Palmdale resident arrested after found with firearm 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 29-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon upon their person on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the Val Verde area at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Monday.  

“They observed a vehicle with registration that has been expired since 2019,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “During investigation, deputies recovered a firearm.”  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon upon their person and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

The Palmdale resident remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.  

