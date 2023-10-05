Detectives file case in check-fraud investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives have presented a case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office that accused a 56-year-old Valencia woman of stealing more than $9,000 from the business where she was hired from a temp agency.

The suspect, who has not yet been arrested, was reported to the Sheriff’s Staton in May, after someone cashed a forged $9,000 company check written out to cash from a credit card-processing center where the suspect was temporarily employed, according to court documents connected to the investigation.

The informant, who was an executive with the credit card processor, was contacted by a director at the company and notified company checks had been located at the suspect’s workstation, according to sworn statements contained in court records.

The suspect worked in the accounting department at the business and had access to the accounting files, according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

When she was questioned as to why she had the checks, she apparently didn’t answer and subsequently was fired April 27, after it was noticed that two checks were missing.

The informant was notified less than five days later that one of the missing checks was cashed at the Valencia Chase bank for $9,000.

The informant also noted an email open left on the suspect’s screen indicated her account was overdrawn by more than $8,800, according to a station official’s record of the investigation.

Station officials confirmed Wednesday they had obtained sufficient evidence to prove their suspect deposited the check.

The results of the investigation were sent to the District Attorney’s Office this month for consideration of charges, according to station officials.

There’s been no determination yet on whether the case is going to be charged. The suspect has not yet been arrested in connection with the allegation, according to Sheriff’s Department records.