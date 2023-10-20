Do Children Need Regular Therapy?

To many people, therapy seems like a professional service you only seek when there’s a specific, quantifiable need. For example, it makes sense to see a therapist when you’re going through a divorce, grieving the loss of a family member, trying to overcome addiction, or dealing with depression. What you may not know is that therapy is equally beneficial when you aren’t dealing with something in particular.

When it comes to children, regular therapy can be especially helpful in supporting their wellbeing, and a great therapist will teach them the skills they need to cope with the stress of everyday life.

Some parents place their children in therapy early as a standard, and if you’re wondering whether or not you should do the same, here’s why it’s worth considering.

Therapy will teach your kids critical skills early

When kids are still growing up, they need to learn certain skills, or life will be a struggle. Therapy will teach some of these life skills to your child. For example, they’ll learn how to identify their emotions, which will elicit a cascade of positive effects. For example, they’ll become better at communicating and building lasting relationships. A great therapist will also teach your child to connect their actions to consequences and make better decisions.

Learning how to interact with others is arguably the most important skill a child can have since life is all about relationships. It’s crucial for kids to build empathy and compassion so they can assess how other people might feel about their actions before they do or say something they might regret.

Some kids feel more comfortable talking with a therapist

There are some kids who find it difficult to talk to their parents but have no problem with opening up to a professional therapist. Whether it’s one-on-one or group therapy with their peers, there are major benefits for kids of all ages.

Therapy can also help your child connect with you on a deeper level. It’s important for children to have a supportive connection with an outsider who isn’t involved in your family. It’s not always intentional, but sometimes family dynamics make kids scared to express certain emotions, like their fears and needs that aren’t being met.

Part of a child therapist’s job is to bridge the gap of communication between parents and their children, and foster a positive result where parents understand their kids better and support them in their individuality.

Group therapy can be especially supportive

Kids don’t usually realize other people their age are facing similar problems. Since other children tend to bully their peers when they show any signs of weakness or sensitivity, most kids learn not to share, ask questions, or be open with others. Many kids have been betrayed by so-called friends after sharing personal issues, so they close themselves off early.

Group therapy gives children an opportunity to see that they aren’t alone in their struggles. The environment isn’t competitive, but rather, supportive. Some therapy sessions in a group setting can give kids the confidence to be vulnerable with their friends and establish deeper, meaningful relationships.

Regular therapy makes it easier to trust a therapist as an adult

When a child grows up confiding in a therapist who respects them and actually helps make their life better, they will have an easier time seeking therapy as an adult. Learning that it’s okay to seek help from others is a valuable lesson that so many kids don’t get. Some parents teach their kids to be overly self-reliant, to the point where the child believes asking for help is a sign of weakness.

Therapy can help kids become resilient

Resiliency is a critical character trait for kids to embody, now more than ever. Whether they’re dealing with bullies on the playground, teachers who seem to have it out for them, or problems with their friend group, resiliency is what makes kids bounce back without too much emotional damage.

Kids who don’t develop resiliency early on are more likely to take things personally – to the point where they become bitter and resentful of others around them. This isn’t healthy and can be avoided if your child has a therapist to help them build resiliency.

Regular therapy for kids is valuable

Now you know why kids benefit from regular therapy, even if they aren’t dealing with a specific, traumatic experience. If you haven’t considered therapy, make a point to look into it. A good therapist will help your child develop the skills they need to live a rewarding, meaningful life.