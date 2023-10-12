Edison scholarship applications now open 

The 2024 Edison Scholarship is open for applications until Jan. 24 for high school senior applicants.

Fully funded by Edison International shareholders, the program is expected to give 30 high school seniors $50,000 in scholarships to pursue a science, technology, engineering and mathematics field at a four-year college or university.

The $50,000 is paid throughout the four years recipients will be in school.

High school students interested in applying must have a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average, be residents in the Southern California Edison Service area, and provide proof of financial need.

“In addition to winning the scholarship, Edison scholars are eligible for a summer paid internship with Southern California Edison upon completing their first year of school,” SCE Senior Advisor in Media Relations Reggie Kumar said in an email.

West Ranch High School alumna Alyssa Chang was a 2023 scholarship recipient and was gifted the $50,000 earlier this year.

In the past Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to over 700 students from the program since it began in 2006.

For more information on the scholarships and how to apply, visit www.edison.com/community/edison-scholars?ecid=rls_entst013.