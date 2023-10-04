Hart district highlighted in Education Department video 

The William S. Hart Union High School District was highlighted by the Los Angeles County Department of Education on Tuesday when the department livestreamed its Career Technical Education meeting from Castaic High School’s studio.

According to district officials, the Education Department will be highlighting one school district it feels is pioneering advances in the field as the department holds its quarterly CTE meetings. The Hart district considered the move an honor, as the Education Department oversees 80 school districts.

“It was such an honor to host the LACOE Regional CTE meeting at Castaic High School,” said Carolyn Hoffman in a press statement released on Wednesday. “The Castaic TV/Film students did an extraordinary job demonstrating their technical and professional skills as they worked together to ensure the broadcast ran smoothly from start to finish.”

Hoffman told The Signal that Reina Flores-Hansen, an executive in the county CTE department, had previously visited the facilities at Castaic and was so impressed, she recommended that it be featured. Hoffman also said the district is part of statewide and national CTE organizations that helped it get some recognition.

The meeting was completely produced by Hart district students and was an important one for both the county and the state — so much so that Pete Callas, director of CTE for the California Department of Education, was present at it.

The taping was led by Castaic students Broden Weeks, executive producer, Connor Whitlach, director, and Alexis Candiani, Mayah Board, Madison Lamb, Jacob Calderon, Hailey Federico, and Valerie Cheer under the direction of Video Production Advisor Charles Deuschle.

Deuschle, Broden, and senior Kylie Price had the opportunity to share information about Castaic’s video production program, other pathways at the school, and the iCan Academy (College of the Canyons Academy North).

“We are just so proud of the students, we are so proud of our teachers, because they really, make the magic happen for the students in the classroom,” said Hoffman. “It just was an amazing opportunity to be at Castaic High School to watch … the TV and film production students demonstrating what they’ve learned … It was just a seamless production.”