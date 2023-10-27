Hunter named state social workers’ Community Member of the Year

News release

William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named the National Association of Social Workers’ California 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony on Oct. 20, part of the 2023 NASW-CA Annual Conference.

Hunter was first named the Santa Clarita National Association of Social Workers Member of the Year before being selected as the 2023 State Community Member of the Year. The Community Member of the Year is a non-social worker whose public service accomplishments reflect the values and mission of professional social work.

The awardee in this category has diverse and multicultural experience, and works to improve the quality of life of at-promise and vulnerable communities.

This award honors Hunter for her significant contributions to service at-promise student populations, improving academic, social, and emotional outcomes for students, serving and assisting families, and utilizing a diverse and multicultural approach to ensure every student is opportunity ready, read a release from the Hart district.

“We are so happy that Kathy has received this well-deserved recognition for her visionary leadership with social workers in our district,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in the release. “It is not an exaggeration to say that Kathy is one of the most transformative leaders I have ever worked with. Our district has been changed for the better because of her influence. Please join me in congratulating our esteemed colleague, Kathy Hunter.”

Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.