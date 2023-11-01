I-5 to be closed overnight Saturday for Weldon bridge demolition 

The Interstate 5 freeway will be fully closed on both sides overnight from Saturday to Sunday as part of the I-5 North County Enhancement Project, according to a Caltrans news release.

The project has entered the demolition stage for the old Weldon Canyon Bridge, according to the release, which added that the new bridge should be ready for use next August. The lanes are scheduled to be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday and are scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m.

There will be a full closure on the northbound side between State Route 14 and Calgrove Boulevard and a full closure on the southbound side between the same two exits, according to the release, which noted that the project schedule is subject to change due to weather or other conditions.

Warning signage and detour signage will be posted. During the freeway closure, the detour routes for the northbound side are as follows, per the release:

Primary detour and truck route: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road, proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramps.

Local detour route: Exit I-5 to northbound SR-14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue, proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps.

The detour routes for the southbound side are as follows, per the release: