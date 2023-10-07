In-N-Out altercation report proved to be fallacious 

An alleged altercation and flashing of a firearm that occurred late Friday night in Saugus was found by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies to have no evidence of a crime, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded at 10:18 p.m. to a call from an alleged employee on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

The call detailed a physical altercation at the In-N-Out Burger in Saugus occurring between two parties where one of the parties was seen with a firearm.

The suspect with the firearm was described as male Hispanic adult wearing a white shirt who fled southbound on Bouquet Canyon Road in a black Mercedes.

Upon deputy arrival, according to Jensen, deputies could not locate the informant or anyone to confirm what had allegedly occurred.

Multiple parties at the scene said they did not witness a fight.

Deputies checked the welfare of those present and found no evidence of a crime.