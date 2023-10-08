Injured hiker rescued 

An injured female hiker in Placerita Canyon was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries Sunday morning.

According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Eddy Pickett, of the L.A. County Fire Department, it took a little while to locate the hiker due to the mountainous area.

They received the initial call at 8:49 a.m. and the injured hiker was hoisted to the park n’ ride off of Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 at 10:32 a.m. The patient was transported to the hospital at 10:48 a.m.