Injured hiker rescued 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An injured female hiker in Placerita Canyon was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries Sunday morning.  

According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Eddy Pickett, of the L.A. County Fire Department, it took a little while to locate the hiker due to the mountainous area. 

They received the initial call at 8:49 a.m. and the injured hiker was hoisted to the park n’ ride off of Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 at 10:32 a.m. The patient was transported to the hospital at 10:48 a.m. 

Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS