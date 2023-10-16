Missing suspect who walked away from camp apprehended 

Marcel S. Caparotta, 53, was apprehended on Sunday morning after he reportedly walked away from the Francisquito Conservation Camp on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

After he was reported as missing on Thursday, staff immediately launched a search of the camp buildings and grounds. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Los Angeles County Fire, and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.

Caparotta was taken into custody without incident at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday and was then taken to Sierra Conservation Center prison.

He was admitted from San Bernardino County on June 30, 2022, to serve a six-year sentence for Injury to elder causing death/great bodily injury and is a second striker.

His case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to the Corrections Department’s statement.