Missing suspect who walked away from camp apprehended 

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking a minimum-security incarcerated person who walked away from Francisquito Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Thursday, October 12.
Marcel S. Caparotta, 53, was apprehended on Sunday morning after he reportedly walked away from the Francisquito Conservation Camp on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.  

After he was reported as missing on Thursday, staff immediately launched a search of the camp buildings and grounds. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Los Angeles County Fire, and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the search.   

Caparotta was taken into custody without incident at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday and was then taken to Sierra Conservation Center prison. 

He was admitted from San Bernardino County on June 30, 2022, to serve a six-year sentence for Injury to elder causing death/great bodily injury and is a second striker.  

His case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to the Corrections Department’s statement.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

