One case of West Nile Virus found in SCV  

One case of West Nile Virus has been found in Santa Clarita, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.”

The district utilizes the following factors to assess health risks in the community: Higher-than-average daily temperatures, mosquito population monitoring, mosquito testing for diseases, dead birds and sentinel chickens.

According to the year-to-date statistics for 2023 collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one local case of West Nile Virus was identified on Sept. 15.

The district suggested some of the following as mosquito prevention solutions: dispose or turn over any container capable of holding at least one teaspoon of water, dispose of any old tires, scrub and rinse pet water bowls once a week, and empty plant saucers.

More suggestions are available at tinyurl.com/pzez5evu.