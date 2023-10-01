One killed in Acton single-vehicle collision 

A single vehicle roll-over collision on Saturday night killed one person on Highway 14 near the Santiago Road on-ramp in Acton, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.  

Nasir said CHP and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 9:40 p.m. and pronounced one person, the driver, dead at the scene.  

The vehicle, a blue four-door SUV, appeared to have been involved in a roll-over crash with no other vehicles involved. No one else was reported to have been injured in the collision, at the time of this publication.  

The identity of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.  

