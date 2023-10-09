Cyclist struck and killed in Valencia 

Deputies stand near a barricade surrounding the body of a cyclist killed in a traffic collision near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle Drive on Monday, Oct. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
One person was killed in a traffic collision near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle Drive in Valencia on Monday morning, according to Capt. Manny Sampang with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sampang could not elaborate on the details of the collision but confirmed one died and that no one else was transported from the scene.

According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the scene, a Bud Light semi-truck struck a cyclist.

A Bud Light truck that was apparently involved in a collision that killed a cyclist near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle Drive on Monday, Oct. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

As of noon, the southbound side of McBean Parkway was closed as deputies conducted an investigation.

First responders were dispatched at 9 a.m. and arrived at the scene approximately six minutes later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Perry Smith

A sheriff’s deputy sits in the cab of a Bud Light truck that was apparently involved in a collision with a cyclist that was killed near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Skycrest Circle Drive on Monday, Oct. 09, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

